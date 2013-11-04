* Cocoa body sees Indonesia's 2013 exports at 140,000 T
* Cuts Indonesia's output forecast to 430,000 tonnes
* Sulawesi mid-crop likely to fall short of previous year
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Nov 4 Indonesia's cocoa exports are
expected to drop about 14 percent from a year ago to 140,000
tonnes in 2013, said an industry body, which also reversed its
earlier forecast for a rise in output, citing crop-damaging wet
weather.
A drop in shipments and weak output from the world's No.3
cocoa producer after Ivory Coast and Ghana should underpin
global prices, which last month hit a two-year high in a
market bracing for a deficit in the next four years.
"Heavy rains in Indonesia have hurt the cocoa crop - there
are many black pods and instances of the cocoa pod borer
disease," Zulhefi Sikumbang, chairman at the Indonesian Cocoa
Association (ASKINDO), told Reuters in an interview.
Bean exports by the country are expected to hit 140,000
tonnes in 2013, data from ASKINDO showed, up 40 percent from its
prior forecast but still below last year's 163,501 tonnes.
Output will drop 6 percent to 430,000 tonnes this year from
456,000 tonnes last year, Sikumbang told Reuters. ASKINDO had
previously estimated 2013 cocoa output at between 450,000 and
500,000 tonnes.
Production of other farm commodities in Indonesia has also
been hit by heavy rains this year. The country has slashed its
white sugar output forecast while benchmark palm oil prices
climbed to a one-year high last week on concerns about
supply from the top producer.
Indonesia has struggled to increase cocoa production in
recent years as its ageing trees, most of them planted in the
1980s, are vulnerable to disease that is hard to stamp out
because of a vast network of smallholders.
The harvest of the main cocoa crop in Indonesia usually
starts in April and peaks in July and August, before a smaller
harvest, known as the mid-crop, begins in October or November.
"Compared to last year it is not good," Sikumbang said,
referring to the mid-crop in the main growing island of
Sulawesi.
Sulawesi beans traded at $180 a tonne below New York
futures, however, Sikumbang said, as a government tax had
discouraged exports and eroded overseas demand. The beans
typically trade at a premium to New York prices.
LIFTS COCOA IMPORT FORECAST
Indonesia instituted a monthly export tax for cocoa beans in
early 2010 to encourage local grinding and feed a growing
regional appetite for chocolate products.
The country is Asia's No.2 cocoa grinder after Malaysia and
is drawing companies such as Cargill and top chocolate
maker Barry Callebaut to invest in grinding plants.
Higher domestic grinding capacity may further curb
Indonesia's cocoa exports, which ASKINDO data show are likely to
drop to 100,000 tonnes in 2014.
No further details were available on ASKINDO's export
estimates, released after Sikumbang's interview.
Cocoa imports by Indonesia, mainly from Africa and used for
blending, will jump to 50,000 tonnes this year from 34,000 in
2012, Sikumbang said, higher than a previous forecast of 40,000
tonnes.
A three-year $350-million government programme to revive the
cocoa industry ended last year without boosting output,
Sikumbang said, adding that a cheaper and better way to increase
yields would be to teach farmers improved techniques.