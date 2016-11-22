* Indonesia to process 360,000 T of cocoa beans in 2016
* That is down 10 pct from last year
* Hit by smaller local crop, import restrictions
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, Nov 22 Indonesia's cocoa industry
expects to process 360,000 tonnes of beans in both 2015 and
2016, down around 10 percent from last year due to a declining
local crop and restrictions on imports.
Cocoa processors in the world's No.3 producer of the
chocolate ingredient have in recent years relied on imports of
beans from West Africa to meet shortfalls in domestic output.
But government regulations issued in February stipulate that
imported cocoa beans must be checked in laboratories in their
countries of origin before shipment to ensure they are not
contaminated.
"The industry couldn't import for the first half of this
year," said Sindra Widjaja, executive director of the Indonesia
Cocoa Industry Association, adding that there was a shortage of
facilities overseas that met the standards of Indonesia's
quarantine body.
Indonesia's cocoa bean imports are expected to decline 10
percent this year from around 50,000 tonnes in 2015, Widjaja
said.
He said that imports on restrictions did not need to be so
strict as beans go through "lengthy and sterile" preparation
processes in Indonesia.
Widjaja also noted that Indonesia charges a total of 17.5
percent in taxes and duties on cocoa bean imports, compared to
nothing in its neighbours Singapore and Malaysia.
Indonesia has struggled to increase cocoa production in
recent years as yields decline from ageing trees vulnerable to
disease, and as farmers switch to more profitable and less
labour intensive crops like palm oil.
The country's 2016 cocoa bean crop was expected to remain
near a record low of 320,000 tonnes hit in 2015.
The decline in local processing has driven up imports of
cocoa powder, with January to September shipments into the
country climbing 40 percent year-on-year to about 12,500 tonnes,
according to data from the state statistics agency.
