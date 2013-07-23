JAKARTA, July 23 Cocoa grindings in Indonesia
will jump 25 percent to 500,000 tonnes next year, an industry
group in the world's third-largest cocoa bean producer said on
Tuesday, as it works to feed a growing regional appetite for
chocolate treats.
The Indonesian Cocoa Industry Association also said in an
e-mail on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for grindings
in 2013 to 400,000 tonnes, up 40,000 tonnes from an earlier
estimate.
Indonesia's cocoa bean output for next year will also climb
5 percent to 500,000 tonnes, the industry group said.
Indonesia is expecting its grinding capacity to rise 21
percent to 700,000 tonnes this year, and then to 740,000 tonnes
in 2014, it said.
Indonesia's industry figures often differ from the
government and international estimates.
Earlier in July, the International Cocoa Organization
trimmed its forecast for Indonesia's 2012/13 cocoa output by
more than 5 percent to 450,000 tonnes, citing problems with
ageing trees. The ICCO also estimated grindings at 280,000
tonnes for the crop year to September 2013.
Cocoa processing capacity in Indonesia is being boosted by
new facilities being built by such firms as Cargill and Barry
Callebaut.
On the supply side, the cocoa industry in Indonesia is
looking to triple output of the bean by 2020.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)