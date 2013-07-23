JAKARTA, July 23 Cocoa grindings in Indonesia will jump 25 percent to 500,000 tonnes next year, an industry group in the world's third-largest cocoa bean producer said on Tuesday, as it works to feed a growing regional appetite for chocolate treats.

The Indonesian Cocoa Industry Association also said in an e-mail on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for grindings in 2013 to 400,000 tonnes, up 40,000 tonnes from an earlier estimate.

Indonesia's cocoa bean output for next year will also climb 5 percent to 500,000 tonnes, the industry group said.

Indonesia is expecting its grinding capacity to rise 21 percent to 700,000 tonnes this year, and then to 740,000 tonnes in 2014, it said.

Indonesia's industry figures often differ from the government and international estimates.

Earlier in July, the International Cocoa Organization trimmed its forecast for Indonesia's 2012/13 cocoa output by more than 5 percent to 450,000 tonnes, citing problems with ageing trees. The ICCO also estimated grindings at 280,000 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013.

Cocoa processing capacity in Indonesia is being boosted by new facilities being built by such firms as Cargill and Barry Callebaut.

On the supply side, the cocoa industry in Indonesia is looking to triple output of the bean by 2020. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)