* Imports set to quadruple in 2014 on grinder demand
* Output hit by bad weather, diseases
* Increased Indonesian import demand may boost prices
By Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, Feb 10 Indonesia's cocoa bean imports
may soar nearly 300 percent in 2014 to meet demand from grinders
as domestic production likely falls to its lowest level in eight
years on erratic weather, an industry group told Reuters on
Monday.
Demand from Indonesia's booming grinding sector could
further boost global prices, which have rallied to 2-1/2 year
highs on fears that a world cocoa supply deficit may be
greater than expected.
Production may fall around 6 percent to 425,000 tonnes in
2014, the lowest output since 2006, as farmers struggle to
contain increased crop diseases from changing climate
conditions, Zulhefi Sikumbang, chairman of Indonesia Cocoa
Association (Askindo) told Reuters.
"Relatively high humidity is very conducive for fungus to
develop which causes rotten pods and black pod diseases. Also
outbreaks of cocoa pod borer are very common now," Sikumbang
said by phone from Padang, the provincial capital of West
Sumatra.
At the same time, exports were likely to remain steady at
around 125,000 tonnnes, generating demand for more imports from
the country's expanded cocoa grinding industry.
Indonesia, the world's third-largest cocoa producer after
Ivory Coast and Ghana, imported 40,000 tonnes of beans in 2013,
but imports could jump to 150,000 tonnes this year to meet
demand from grinders if they run at full capacity, Sikumbang
said.
"If this year's exports are unchanged, that means grinders
will be affected. We need to import more, and this also means
higher costs," said a grinder in Indonesia
Sikumbang said Indonesia's total cocoa grinding capacity in
2014 would be 600,000 tonnes per annum.
Asia's cocoa grindings climbed to 170,684 tonnes in the
fourth quarter of 2013, up about 10 percent from 155,237 tonnes
a year ago as gains in Indonesia offset a 9 percent drop in
grindings in Malaysia, according to dealers.
The Cocoa Association of Asia, which released the Q4 data,
groups together grinders in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.
Indonesia is drawing companies such as Cargill and
top chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to invest in
grinding plants.
Although Indonesia's exports were likely to remain at
125,000 tonnes this year, Sikumbang said exports could
eventually fall below 100,000 once Cargill starts grinding this
year, with total capacity of 60,000 tonnes.
When ground, cocoa beans yield roughly equal parts butter,
which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture, and powder
- used in cakes, biscuits and drinks.
