JAKARTA, March 24 Indonesia's cocoa bean output is likely to come in between 400,000 and 450,000 tonnes each year for the next three years, according to an official at commodities trader Olam International Limited.

That compares with current levels of 400,000 tonnes, Saurabh Suri, general manager for cocoa at Olam, told a coffee and cocoa conference in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Suri said the forecast should hold unless there was weather-related phenomena that pushes output down to around 350,000 tonnes.

Suri also said he expected Indonesia's cocoa bean imports to increase from 76,000 tonnes in 2013-2014 to 120,000 tonnes in 2014-2015.

Indonesia is the world's third biggest producer of cocoa beans after the Ivory Coast and Ghana. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)