JAKARTA, June 5 Cocoa bean production in Indonesia may increase by up to 9 percent this year, an industry group said, helped by a government program to tackle crop diseases and as independent farmers expanded plantations.

Production in the world's third-largest cocoa producer is expected to reach up to 500,000 tonnes in 2014, Zulhefi Sikumbang, chairman of the Indonesian Cocoa Association (Askindo) told Reuters on Thursday.

The figure is 18 percent above Askindo's previous 2014 production estimate of 425,000 tonnes, and up around 9 percent from the 460,000 tonnes produced in 2013.

The added output would likely bring exports to 150,000 tonnes this year, Sikumbang said, above the organization's previous estimate of 125,000 tonnes.

However, Sikumbang added that exports would likely decline in 2015 to 125,000 tonnes "because of increasing domestic demand". (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)