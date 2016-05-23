JAKARTA May 23 Indonesia will focus its policy
making on helping farmers to maximise returns from niche
commodities including coconut oil and aloe vera with higher
margins than other commodities like palm oil, Trade Minister
Thomas Lembong said on Monday.
Coconut oil, aloe vera and bamboo are becoming more
"fashionable products" especially among buyers in Europe and the
America, Lembong said at the opening of a meeting of coconut
producing countries in Jakarta. Indonesia's government must work
to keep these products as luxuries in order to keep profits high
to benefit small farmers and incentivise more investment in
growing coconuts, he said.
Indonesia is the world's top palm oil producer and
second-biggest coconut exporter after the Philippines. However,
Lembong cautioned that Indonesia should avoid having coconut go
the same way as what he called bulk commodities, such as palm
oil, that lack the high margins for growers.
"We don't want this to be commoditized - high volume but low
margin," said the Harvard-educated former hedge fund manager
Lembong, referring to the wide gap in value between coconut and
palm oil.
"We are neglecting emerging strategic commodities such as
coconut, and even things like bamboo, aloe vera and other
lifestyle products," he said. These products "have much greater
potential as lifestyle products, as high end products, to accrue
much greater benefits for farmers, than bulk commodities."
As of 2014, Indonesia had a total of 3.6 million hectares of
coconut plantations, about one-third of the area currently
occupied by palm oil plantations.
Coconut oil trades at around $1,400 a tonne, a more
than $200 per tonne premium over palm kernel oil, and more than
$700 per tonne against both palm oil and soybean oil, and has
been supported by concerns over weather-related shortages.
"Smallholders are not capturing a sufficient share of the
profit in the supply chain," he said, adding that in future the
government will devote more attention and resources to maximise
returns for farmers.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Additional reporting by Enrico Dela
Cruz in MANILA, Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR and Karel Luimes in
ROTTERDAM)