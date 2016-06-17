* Indonesia robusta harvest started a month late
* Trade sees strong domestic market for Indonesian robusta
By Bernadette Christina Munthe and David Brough
JAKARTA/LONDON, June 17 Indonesia's robusta
coffee shipments are expected to remain slow in coming weeks due
to fierce competition from Vietnamese supplies, prompting
traders to focus on domestic and niche markets such as Egypt.
Indonesia is the world's No. 3 robusta producer after
Vietnam and Brazil.
The Indonesian robusta harvest started around a month late,
delayed by dry weather, and farmers have focused mainly on
domestic sales in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan
now under way, trade sources said.
They quoted cash premiums of grade 2 Vietnamese robusta at
$50 over September futures, compared with $110-150 over
for grade 4 Indonesian, 80 defects coffee.
"Price is the second problem (facing Indonesian exports).
The first issue is about certainty of supply," said Moelyono
Soesilo, purchasing and operational director at PT Taman Delta
Indonesia, a coffee exporter based in Central Java.
The delay in harvesting has constrained Indonesian robusta
export flows.
"Indonesian robusta exports are slow because of the weaker
production due to the El Nino weather pattern and the late start
of harvesting," said Shweta Upadhyaya, agricultural commodities
analyst at Agrimoney.
The main harvest, which usually occurs in May-June, was
expected to take place in July-August this year.
The main focus of sales was currently to the domestic
market.
"The internal market in Indonesia is very strong and almost
50 percent of the crop is retained and roasted there," a
European physical trader said.
Indonesia exports its coffee to other Asian countries,
including India for the low grades, the European trader added.
Despite the competitiveness of Vietnamese supplies,
Indonesia was expected to maintain strong sales to markets such
as Egypt which have an established taste for its bigger, better
quality beans.
"If you are used to a certain taste, you take what you
prefer," the European trader said, referring to the Egyptian
market for Indonesian robusta.
The higher price of Indonesian robusta would not hold back
sales, said Pranoto Soenarto, vice-chairman of the Association
of Indonesian Coffee Exporters and Producers (AICE).
"No matter how much coffee Indonesia produces, the market
will absorb it," he said.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and David Brough;
Editing by Susan Fenton)