JAKARTA, July 31 Indonesia's output of coffee
beans in 2013 is expected to fall between a fifth and a quarter
from last year, an industry official said on Wednesday, as wet
weather hampers the harvest in the world's second-largest grower
of robusta.
The Southeast Asian nation produced around 700,000 tonnes of
coffee last year, said Moenardji Soedargo, chief operating
officer at PT Aneka Coffee Industry, and an adviser to
the Indonesia Coffee Exporters Association (GAEKI).
"There has been too much rain this year, which is causing
coffee fruits to fall from their trees and die," Soedargo told
Reuters. "Even coffee flowers died and fell."
GAEKI, established in late 2011, has around 40 members,
including the country's top two exporters.
Late last year, the Association of Indonesian Coffee
Exporters and Industries (AEKI) forecast 2013 production would
be flat at around 650,000 to 700,000 tonnes.
About 95 percent of coffee production in Indonesia comes
from farmers on smallholdings, covering around 1.3 million
hectares.
The province of Sumatra contributes the lion's share of
overall output, with Indonesia's main coffee harvest running
from March until August, besides a smaller crop between
September and January.
