By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA, June 22
Indonesia plans to allow foreign investors to buy stakes of up
Indonesia plans to allow foreign investors to buy stakes of up
to 40 percent in the country's commodity exchanges, a government
official said on Friday, in a move aimed at attracting more
trading business to the bourses.
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal and
refined tin, and the biggest producer of crude palm oil, is a
major player in the global commodities market.
The decision would cover the two futures exchanges now
operating in Indonesia, the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) and
the Indonesian Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), both
seen as small players and largely bypassed for other commodities
trading hubs such as the London Metals Exchange and Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.
"We are planning to allow foreign companies to own stakes in
Indonesia's commodity future trading exchanges, of up to 40
percent overall," Syahrul R. Sempurnajaya, head of the Trade
Ministry Commodity Future Trading Regulatory Agency told
reporters.
The two exchanges are currently privately owned.
Indonesia is wooing investors to exploit its resources and
service the swelling ranks of middle class consumers in the
world's fourth largest population, but a series of policy moves
aimed at extracting bigger state revenues from foreign miners
have rattled investors this year.
The ICDX and the JFX have both launched or announced plans
for a wide range of commodity contracts in recent months, but
attracting adequate liquidity has often been a problem.
The move would be positive because it would attract interest
in Indonesia's futures market, said a local analyst who
requested anonymity.
But that investment might be inhibited by sparse trading
volumes on the exchanges.
"Whether the interest will be high is another thing," he
told Reuters. "You have to see that this whole time their
trading volumes have been low."
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)