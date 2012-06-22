JAKARTA, June 22 The government of resource-rich Indonesia plans to allow foreign investors to buy stakes of up to 40 percent in the country's commodity exchanges, a government official said on Friday, in a move aimed at attracting more trading business to the bourses.

Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal and refined tin, and the biggest producer of crude palm oil, is a major player in the global commodities market.

The decision would cover the two futures exchanges now operating in Indonesia, the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) and the Indonesian Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), both seen as small players and largely bypassed for other commodities trading hubs such as the London Metals Exchange and Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

"We are planning to allow foreign companies to own stakes in Indonesia's commodity future trading exchanges, of up to 40 percent overall," Syahrul R. Sempurnajaya, head of the Trade Ministry Commodity Future Trading Regulatory Agency told reporters.

The two exchanges are currently privately owned.

Indonesia is wooing investors to exploit its resources and service the swelling ranks of middle class consumers in the world's fourth largest population, but a series of policy moves aimed at extracting bigger state revenues from foreign miners have rattled investors this year.

The ICDX and the JFX have both launched or announced plans for a wide range of commodity contracts in recent months, but attracting adequate liquidity has often been a problem.

The move would be positive because it would attract interest in Indonesia's futures market, said a local analyst who requested anonymity.

But that investment might be inhibited by sparse trading volumes on the exchanges.

"Whether the interest will be high is another thing," he told Reuters. "You have to see that this whole time their trading volumes have been low." (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)