By Eveline Danubrata and Tripti Kalro
JAKARTA/BENGALURU, May 8 Indonesians are thinking
twice before buying a car, a motorbike or even a pack of instant
noodles. That's bad news for the country's huge consumer
companies, and a dampener on an economy counting on household
spending as other engines of growth sputter.
Indonesia's 10 biggest listed consumer companies reported
first-quarter sales averaging 12.7 trillion rupiah ($974
million), the lowest since January-to-March last year, according
to Thomson Reuters data. The country's biggest car distributor
PT Astra International Tbk was among the worst hit,
with a 9 percent slide in revenue from a year earlier. A fuel
price hike in November and a weakening rupiah have eroded
purchasing power in the country of 250 million people, said
Adrianus Bias Prasuryo, senior analyst at Ciptadana Securities.
Consumer firms such as PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
, one of the world's largest instant noodle makers,
have also been hit by rising electricity and transport costs.
Intense competition in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has made
it difficult for businesses to raise prices to boost profits.
Indonesia's economy expanded at its weakest pace since 2009
in the first quarter. Annual growth in private consumption,
which makes up more than half of gross domestic product, slowed
to 5.01 percent from 5.35 percent a year earlier, data released
on Tuesday shows. Analysts say the poor economic performance is
a wake-up call for President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. The former
furniture businessman came to power six months ago with high
hopes and a pledge to improve the country's decrepit
infrastructure. But Widodo has been hamstrung by fissures within
his own political party and discord between government agencies.
A consumer confidence index compiled by Indonesia's central
bank slipped several notches to 107.4 in April from 116.9 in
March, indicating consumers held back their purchases of durable
goods due to slowing incomes and lower job availability.
"Indonesian confidence is clearly and significantly waning,"
said Glenn Maguire, ANZ's chief economist for South Asia, ASEAN
and Pacific. "The ongoing depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah,
the fading of Jokowi's star, a disappointing amount of rate cuts
from the central bank, and the failure of a domestic demand-led
recovery to solidify all suggest that this downward phase in
consumer confidence may still have some way to run."
($1 = 13,039.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Owen in JAKARTA; Editing by
Ryan Woo)