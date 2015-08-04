JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesia's recent move to block
imports of corn for feed mills will cause wholesale poultry and
egg prices to rise at least 6 percent over the next month, the
Indonesian Poultry Farmers Association said on Tuesday.
Indonesia, which imports corn mainly from Argentina and
Brazil, stopped issuing import permits for corn used in feed
mills in July as it made a broader push for food self
sufficiency.
Corn demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy has grown in
recent years due to rising wealth and higher demand for poultry,
and critics warn that curbing imports could stoke concerns about
inflation.
"This policy has good intentions, but it was too sudden,
without any preparation," association chairman Hartono told
Reuters.
"This three million tonnes of corn per year can provide jobs
for so many people here," he said, referring to the volume of
grain that had been slated for import this year.
Earlier this year Indonesia signed a deal to resume poultry
exports to Japan after a decade hiatus, while global giants
including Cargill Inc and Indofood Sukses Makmur
plan to invest in the sector.
Hartono said after the announcement of the stoppage, corn
traders had raised prices of corn sold domestically to breeders
by 10 percent.
"Brokers are the ones who benefit from this situation."
Wholesale poultry prices are currently around 22,000 rupiah
($1.63) per kg, he said.
Poultry feed firms with an Indonesian presence include PT
Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, PT Malindo Feedmill
and PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate in July was 7.26 percent,
the statistics bureau said on Monday, higher than expected and
seen as too high to begin easing monetary policy to try to boost
growth.
($1 = 13,483 rupiah)
