JAKARTA, July 30 Indonesia's anti-cartel agency is investigating Astra Honda Motor and three other car and motorbike companies for possible price-fixing in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the agency and an Astra Honda official said on Thursday.

The Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) said it launched the probe after prices of automobiles and motorbikes in Indonesia continued to rise, in contrast to prices in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

"Prices here are getting higher and higher. That's why we started the investigation," said agency spokesman Mohammad Reza. "We are still looking at the data and have not made any conclusions."

Investigators are expected to submit a report of their findings to the agency's chairman within two months, he added.

Any company found guilty of price-fixing could face fines of up to 25 billion rupiah ($1.86 million).

Reza declined to name the companies being investigated, but said the two motorcycle firms accounted for more than 80 percent of Indonesia's motorbike sales.

Astra Honda Motor, the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles in Indonesia, and Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing accounted for around 94 percent of total motorcycle sales last year, industry data show.

Astra Honda Motor, which is jointly owned by PT Astra International Tbk and Japan's Honda Motor Co, said it had been summoned by KPPU for questioning but denied any wrongdoing.

"We have met with KPPU and we have explained everything," Johannes Loma, Astra Honda Motor's president director, told Reuters, in reply to a question whether the company was being investigated for price fixing.

"We at Astra Honda Motor never did anything that has been alleged. We never did any of that."

Yamaha Indonesia Motor could not immediately be reached for comment.

KPPU has previously investigated the banking, commodities, tyre and oil industries for cartel-like practices. ($1=13,467.0000 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)