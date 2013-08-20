JAKARTA Aug 20 Indonesia's energy regulator is
conducting its oil, condensate and natural gas sell tenders as
usual, but will review its internal procedures following a major
graft scandal, the agency's interim chief said on Tuesday.
"There is no stoppage of tenders. Tenders will continue to
run in accordance with regulations," interim Chairman Johanes
Widjonarko told reporters.
His statement contradicts comments by an agency official on
Monday who told Reuters the energy regulator, SKKMigas, had
suspended all energy tenders as it reviewed internal procedures.
