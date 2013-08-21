* Regulator says to conduct oil and gas tenders as normal
* Energy policy uncertainty increased after arrest of
regulator's chairman
* Arrested chairman and Kernel deny any wrongdoing
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Aug 20 Indonesia's energy regulator
pledged on Tuesday that oil and gas sales would continue as
before, seeking to calm concerns about the impact of a major
graft scandal that has engulfed the agency.
The interim head of the regulator, SKKMigas, said it was
conducting multi-million dollar tenders as usual, reversing
earlier comments from another agency official.
"There is no stoppage of tenders. Tenders will continue to
run in accordance with regulations," interim chairman Johanes
Widjonarko told reporters.
An agency official on Monday said the regulator had
suspended tenders as it reviewed internal procedures.
The agency said it had now limited the number of officials
who could provide public information.
The regulator was thrown into disarray last week after its
now suspended chairman, Rudi Rubiandini, was arrested by an
anti-graft agency on suspicion of accepting a bribe from Simon
Tanjaya, an executive of Singapore-based firm Kernel Oil.
The two men were detained in Jakarta prisons, along with
Rubiandini's golf coach, Deviardi, who was also allegedly
involved in the money transaction, Corruption Eradication
Commission (KPK) officials said.
Three other SKKMigas officials have since also been
suspended and barred from travel in connection to the case.
Rubiandini has been quoted by the media as saying he was not
involved in any corruption and the incident was related to a
gift. On Tuesday, he rejected media speculation that the money
may have been destined for Energy Minister Jero Wacik or the
ruling party of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
Kernel has also denied any wrongdoing.
"There is absolutely no truth to those allegations," Kernel
director W. Ratanachaithong said in a statement issued on
Tuesday.
Deviardi could not immediately be reached for comment.
Rubiandini's arrest is a new blow to Indonesia's attempts to
attract more investment from international energy companies,
several of which have threatened to scale back operations due to
uncertainty about the investment environment.
The KPK has not provided more details about the allegations.
OIL OUTPUT FALLING
Kernel Oil was barred from participating in a tender on
Monday, said Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja, SKKMigas' deputy chairman
for planning and development. The oil trader was one of 40
companies previously authorized by the regulator to buy its oil
and gas.
The winner of SKKMigas' tender offering 400,000 barrels of
Senipah condensate was expected to be announced on Wednesday,
Prawiraatmadja said.
A government supervisory board, which includes the energy
and finance ministers, has ordered a cleanup of the regulator.
Widjornarko said the agency would review its internal
business procedures with input from the KPK and other government
agencies.
Indonesia was once self-sufficient in oil and gas but has
been struggling for years to attract investment to halt
declining output from a peak of around 1.6 million barrels per
day in 1995. Indonesia produced an average 831,000 bpd in the
first half this year.
The former OPEC member has faced criticism for unclear
regulations and complaints about a nationalist stance on
resources.
