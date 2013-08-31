JAKARTA Aug 31 A top Indonesian energy official
has been banned from overseas travel, media reported on
Saturday, in the latest graft case this month which threatens to
further tarnish President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's final year
in office.
The reported travel ban on Energy and Mineral Resources
Ministry Secretary General, Waryono Karno, follows the arrest
earlier this month of the head of the energy regulator SKKMigas,
Rudi Rubiandini, on bribery charges after large amounts of cash
were found in his Jakarta home.
Officials from the Corruption Eradication Agency (KPK) and
the immigration office were not immediately available for
comment.
"Yes, that was two days ago," Kompas daily quoted deputy
head of the KPK Busryo Muqoddas as saying when asked if his
agency had requested the travel ban on Waryono.
KPK routinely imposes travel bans when it is investigating
individuals in corruption cases, and has already imposed them on
three other SKKMigas officials.
Waryono has come under investigation after $200,000 was
found in a bag in his office, KPK officials have said, although
the Jakarta Post quoted Energy Minister Jero Wacik as saying the
money was for legitimate purposes.
The scandals are the first to hit the top levels of the
energy ministry, which oversees a major part of Southeast Asia's
biggest economy. The Indonesian economy is heavily dependent of
the production of oil, gas, coal and several metals.
They add to confusion over government policy in the industry
and could undermine attempts to attract more investment from
international energy companies, several of which have threatened
to scale back operations due to uncertainty about the investment
environment.
The cases also come at a tricky time for President
Yudhoyono. The energy minister is a top member of Yudhoyono's
ruling Democratic Party and the party's fortunes have already
been damaged by other high-profile corruption cases which are
expected to come to court in the next few months.
The minister has denied any involvement in the SKKMigas
case.
The scandals undermine Yudhoyono's claims that during his
two terms as president he has successfully reduced the graft
that has long been a routine part of doing business in the
world's fourth most populous nation.
It also comes as his legacy for successfully managing the
economy comes under attack from a global retreat by investors
from emerging markets, especially those like Indonesia that are
running large current account deficits.
If the cases spread they could add to the problems of
Yudhoyono's party, which has seen its popularity slide ahead of
next year's parliamentary and presidential elections.
Opinion polls almost all show that Jakarta's popular
governor, in office for less than a year but widely viewed as
clean and effective, would easily win the presidential race.
Governor Joko Widodo has not said whether he would run and
the party he is most closely linked to, the opposition PDI-P,
has yet to decide who its candidate will be next July.
Just the possibility that he will run has been enough to
shake up the political establishment. Most of the other likely
candidates owe their initial rise to links to the now widely
discredited former president Suharto.
Suharto was the second of two autocrats who dominated most
of Indonesia's nearly 70 years of independence.
In a sign of the consternation Widodo has caused among
established parties, the presidential candidate for the Golkar
party - Suharto's political vehicle - was quoted by media as
saying he would be prepared to be the governor's running mate.
(Editing by Paul Tait)