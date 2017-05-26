JAKARTA May 26 Indonesia's military and
anti-corruption agency have identified three suspects in a
corruption investigation into the controversial purchase of an
AgustaWestland helicopter, the military chief said on Friday.
General Gatot Nurmantyo said the investigation, in which the
police, state auditors and the Corruption Eradication Commission
(KPK) participated, found the deal did not follow proper
procedures, causing a loss of 220 billion rupiah ($17 million).
Originally meant for the use of Indonesia's president, the
AW101 helicopter looked set to become a white elephant when Joko
Widodo in 2015 rejected the $55-million purchase in favour of
continuing to use an older helicopter, media have said.
The three suspects are all military personnel on active
duty, Nurmantyo said, referring to them only by their initials
at a joint news conference at the headquarters of the
anti-corruption agency.
"In the military, corruption is very detrimental to the
soldiers because...those who do it are policymakers and they
could endanger soldiers by buying sub-optimal equipment,"
Nurmantyo said.
Investigators have also frozen the bank account of a
domestic company linked to the procurement, holding a balance of
139 billion rupiah ($10.5 million).
Italian defence group Leonardo Finmeccanica, the
parent company of AgustaWestland, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Controversy over the Air Force's helicopter purchase deal
grew late last year when Nurmantyo sought to cancel it.
In response, Air Force officials said they had government
and parliamentary approval to continue with the purchase and
alter the craft to equip it for search and rescue missions.
Nurmantyo then ordered an investigation into the deal.
The AW101 helicopter arrived in Jakarta in February but was
sealed at the capital's Halim military airbase, media have said.
In 2014, India cancelled a $770-million deal to buy 12 AW101
helicopters after the arrest of the then chief executive of
Finmeccanica, Giuseppe Orsi, for allegedly paying bribes to
secure the deal.
($1=13,294.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Reinard; Editing by
Ed Davies and Clarence Fernandez)