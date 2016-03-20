JAKARTA Ten Indonesian military personnel were killed on Sunday when a military helicopter crashed in bad weather in Poso, Central Sulawesi, a government official said.

The helicopter was carrying 13 members army members. One is in critical condition while two more are still being searched for, Agus Barnas, an official at Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Security Affairs, said.

Indonesian security forces are carrying out a major military operation in Poso and surrounding areas to hunt Santoso, Indonesia's most high-profile backer of Islamic State.

