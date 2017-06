JAKARTA, June 21 An Indonesian air force Fokker 27 turboprop with seven people on board crashed into houses in a suburb of the capital Jakarta on Thursday during a training flight, setting up to 8 houses on fire, local media and Indonesian air force spokesman, Azman Yunus, said.

The plane crashed at 2.45 p.m. local time (0645 GMT), according to local media. There was no immediate word on casualties. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)