JAKARTA Police in the Indonesian capital found on Tuesday six people, including a nine-year-old child, dead from suffocation in a tiny bathroom where armed robbers had locked them the previous day.

Petty crime is common in Jakarta, a teeming city of 10 million people, but violent crime including armed robbery is rare.

Up to four intruders broke into the house in an upmarket neighbourhood on Monday, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

The robbers locked 11 people - including family members, maids and drivers - in the two metre by one metre (6.5 ft by 3.3 ft) bathroom and they were not found until early on Tuesday, Yuwono said.

"They were carrying firearms and machetes," Yuwono said of the robbers, citing a witness account.

The five survivors were in critical condition and taken to hospital, he said.

