JAKARTA, April 20 An Indonesian court is
expected to deliver its verdicts on Tuesday on a U.S. couple
accused in connection with the gruesome murder of an American
woman whose body was stuffed into a suitcase on the resort
island of Bali.
Chicago-area pair Tommy Schaefer and Heather Mack, who are
being tried separately, were arrested in August after hotel
staff discovered the body of Mack's mother, Sheila von
Wiese-Mack, in a suitcase in a taxi.
Prosecutors have called for an 18-year prison sentence for
Schaefer, who has been charged with premeditated murder. He says
he killed Wiese-Mack in self-defence after she attacked him in
anger because she objected to the couple's relationship.
The maximum penalty for premeditated murder in Indonesia is
death by firing squad.
Mack, who recently gave birth, faces the lesser charge of
being an accessory to murder and faces a maximum 15 years in
prison.
A panel of three judges is expected to announce its verdicts
in Denpasar District Court, but it was not clear if the couple
would be sentenced the same day.
Bali police, assisted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation, conducted a four-month investigation into the
killing, including a re-enactment with the defendants at the
luxury hotel where the body was found with bruises on her arms
and broken fingers.
Other evidence submitted to prosecutors included CCTV
footage showing the couple speaking to a taxi driver after
dropping the bloodied suitcase along with other luggage outside
the hotel.
Mack and her mother had a troubled relationship and von
Wiese-Mack had frequently reported that her daughter punched and
bit her, according to police reports cited by Chicago media.
Von Wiese-Mack's husband and Heather's father, classical
music composer James Mack, died in 2006.
