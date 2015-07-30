JAKARTA, July 30 An Indonesian central bank
official said on Thursday the rupiah is facing "a long war" and
that Bank Indonesia doesn't want the currency to depreciate for
too long.
Yoga Affandi, deputy director of economic research and
monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, also said the central bank
would remain vigilant.
"We cannot let the rupiah depreciate on and on," he said.
The rupiah is emerging Asia's second worst-performing
currency, weakening more than 8 percent so far this year. It hit
a 17-year low on Monday.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Nick Macfie)