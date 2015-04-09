JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia's central bank has
banned the use of foreign currencies for domestic transactions
under regulations issued last week and effective July 1, aimed
at controlling onshore demand for dollars and easing downward
pressure on the rupiah.
The rupiah is the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia
this year and has been trading around its weakest level since
August 1998. It stood at 12,896 per dollar at 1011 GMT
on Thursday.
Foreign exchange reserves dropped almost $4 billion in March
as Bank Indonesia defended the rupiah.
Eko Yulianto, acting director of money management at Bank
Indonesia, said there was demand for at least $6 billion each
month for domestic transactions, which the bank hopes to cut
once the new regulations are in force.
"There are still a lot of transactions using foreign
exchange and that has added to pressure on our exchange rate,"
Yulianto told a briefing on Thursday, adding that companies in
textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and the oil and gas sector
often used the dollar for domestic payments.
"We don't want a dollarised economy so we need to uphold the
sovereignty of the rupiah," he said.
Indonesia has banned cash transactions in foreign currencies
since 2011, with a maximum punishment of one year in prison and
a 200 million rupiah ($15,500) fine for offenders.
From July 1, it will also ban non-cash transactions using
foreign currency, with some exceptions such as for international
trade and investment in strategic infrastructure projects.
The central bank can penalise offenders with a maximum fine
of 1 billion rupiah or ban them from using payment clearing
systems.
Under the new regulations, Bank Indonesia has also
prohibited price quotations in foreign currencies.
($1 = 12,896.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alan Raybould)