SINGAPORE/JAKARTA May 22 Southeast Asia's
largest bank merger now depends largely on cooperation between
Singaporean authorities and Indonesian politicians.
Indonesia's central bank gave Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
Ltd its long-awaited approval on Tuesday to buy a 40
percent, or $2.7 billion, stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk
, a year after DBS proposed a majority takeover.
Bank Indonesia, as part of its approval, said for DBS to
purchase more of Danamon, Singapore would have to allow
Indonesia's banks greater access to its $33 billion financial
services industry.
Singapore replied that it was looking into ways to provide
such access.
Whether that statement was a sign of genuine progress is not
certain, analysts say. In the meantime, DBS's attempt at a full,
$7.2 billion takeover of Danamon remains in limbo.
"The key issue will be whether MAS follows up on it quickly
with action," said Jake Robson, a partner at Norton Rose,
referring to Singapore's central bank. "And, if so, whether Bank
Indonesia then shows some form of leniency to DBS in allowing it
to go beyond 40 percent."
For Indonesia, the quid pro quo involves at least three
Indonesian banks: PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, PT Bank Negara
Indonesia Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk
. BNI and Mandiri currently have a small banking
presence in Singapore.
The suggested reciprocity is seen by analysts and bankers as
implying full banking licenses in Singapore, or Qualifying Bank
Licenses (QFBs) which allow foreign banks to open several
branches in the city-state and accept retail deposits.
Singapore has promised to open up its financial services
sector to Indonesian banks, in the areas of wholesale banking
and limited retail banking for Indonesian students and workers.
Analysts said Indonesia will press Singapore to allow its
banks to operate in the city-state with QFB licenses, but will
likely seek a waiver of tough capital requirements under the
licensing regime.
"It is not clear to us that MAS would be willing to waive
the significant capital usually required to support these full
banking licenses for the three Indonesian banks," said UBS
analyst Stephen Andrews in a note.
Under the QFB regime, foreign banks are allowed to have a
branch or ATM machine in up to 25 different locations within
Singapore.
Danamon shares fell 2.5 percent on Wednesday, while DBS
shares hardly moved. The relatively small movement in both
stocks, given the flurry of news overnight, showed that
investors are still unclear as to whether a full takeover will
succeed or not.
POLITICAL OBSTACLES
Last year MAS said that in future, any new banks that get
QFB licences as part of Singapore's Free Trade Agreements (FTA)
with other countries would have to incorporate locally in the
city-state first. That would mean they would need to meet the
local capital requirements, which are higher than the globally
agreed Basel III regime.
Singapore currently has no FTA with Indonesia but both
countries are signatories to the ASEAN Framework Agreement which
aims to create a single market for trade and services by 2015.
Financial services and transport will also open up
progressively.
Analysts said even without the reciprocity element, DBS'
proposed purchase of a majority stake in Danamon could take 18
months as the target would have to pass three
financial-soundness tests.
It could also face political obstacles.
Indonesian MPs said on Wednesday they want a new banking
law, under discussion since late last year, to limit foreign
ownership to a maximum of 50 to 51 percent and suggested it
could make it to the statute books by next year.
Ratings agency Fitch said in a note that a minority stake
would not sit well with DBS, given new global regulations. Fitch
said a stake of anywhere between 10 to 50 percent may be
capital-inefficient under Basel III regulations, as it needs to
be deducted from regulatory core capital if the investment
amount exceeds certain thresholds.
Fitch, however, said in the note that DBS could decide to
stay put, even if it owned a minority stake.
"Expanding its pan-Asian franchise is a long term strategy,
so the growth potential in Indonesia may still offset these
limitations," the ratings agency said.
Under its original proposal, DBS wanted to buy 67.4 percent
of Danamon from its majority owner, Singaporean state investor
Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, then buy the rest from
minority shareholders. Temasek also owns 29 percent of DBS.
"Without a clear, undisputable path to control within a
sensible timeframe, we think DBS may need to reconsider its
options," said Andrews, of UBS.
