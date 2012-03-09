JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's stock
exchange halted trading in shares of cocoa producer PT Davomas
Abadi on Friday because of a "failure of debt coupon
payment", the exchange said in a statement and requested an
explanation from the company.
The company is one of the main cocoa grinders in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
Ratings agency S&P put the company's bond rating at 'CCC+'
with a negative outlook in April 2011.
It said a lower rating was possible if Davomas was unable to
attain adequate liquidity to meet its future coupon payments or
to improve its operating performance and working capital.
Davomas shares hit a record low at 50 rupiah on Friday,
having lost 52 percent last year versus the broader Jakarta
index's 3 percent gain in 2011.
The country's top grinders are: PT General Food Industries,
a unit of Singapore-based Petra Foods Limited ;
privately owned PT Bumi Tangerang; PT Effem Indonesia, a unit of
privately owned Mars which produces Mars bars and Snickers; and
publicly listed PT Davomas Abadi Tbk.
