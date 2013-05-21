JAKARTA May 21 Indonesia's central bank has
approved the bid by Singapore's DBS Group to buy up to
40 percent of PT Bank Danamon, governor Darmin
Nasution said on Tuesday.
"If they want more ... we want to see a realisation from MAS
(the Monetary Authority of Singapore) regarding our need for
reciprocity," the outgoing governor told reporters.
The long-awaited approval follows the central bank's earlier
ruling that bidders can first take only a 40 percent stake in a
local bank. They must then undergo three financial-soundness
tests, one every six months, before moving to majority
ownership. That would mean it would be at least 18 months before
DBS could take control of Indonesia's sixth largest lender.
The deal hit a wall last year when the Indonesian regulator
capped ownership in local banks shortly after DBS announced the
bid. There have also being growing calls in parliament for
Singapore to open up to Indonesian banks if the DBS deal is
allowed to go through.
DBS wants to buy the Danamon stake from Singapore's state
investor Temasek.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusumah and Janeman Latul, Editing
by Jonathan Thatcher)