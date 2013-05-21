* Indonesia approves 40 pct stake purchase by DBS

* Seeks more reciprocity for its banks in Singapore

* Full DBS takeover of Danamon may take 18 months (Adds MAS statement, analyst quotes, background)

By Adriana Nina Kusuma and Saeed Azhar

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 21 Indonesia gave its approval for DBS Group to buy a $2.7 billion stake in PT Bank Danamon, in a move that opens the door for the Singapore bank to complete Southeast Asia's largest bank merger.

DBS launched a $7.2 billion takeover bid for all of Danamon last year, but the deal was thrown into limbo when the central bank, Bank Indonesia, announced new guidelines capping single ownership of its banks at 40 percent.

In a statement on Tuesday, Indonesia's outgoing central bank governor Darmin Nasution said Singapore should further open up its banking sector to Indonesian banks if it wants DBS to buy more of Danamon. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the two countries were looking at ways to give their banks further access into each other's markets.

"In the case of Indonesian banks in Singapore, this will be by way of a broader provision of financial services, both in wholesale banking and to, for example, Indonesian students and work permit holders in Singapore," the MAS said.

A full takeover by DBS of Indonesia's sixth-largest bank is not yet certain, and will depend on further approvals from Indonesia's central bank. Government and business relations between Singapore and Indonesia have historically been prickly.

Under the original deal, DBS planned to buy 67.4 percent of Danamon from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, and then buy the rest from minority shareholders. Temasek also owns 29 percent of DBS.

With the Danamon deal, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta is looking to diversify earnings - the bank earns 80 percent of its income in Singapore and Hong Kong - and lift rock-bottom interest rate margins.

LESS THAN DBS WANTED

While a 40 percent stake marks progress, a minority holding is less than what DBS sought. Gupta has previously said he is not keen on taking minority stakes in overseas banks, though he has declined comment specifically on the DBS-Danamon deal.

A DBS spokeswoman said the bank hopes its initial application to buy Danamon will be approved, and it will continue to be guided by Bank Indonesia. A Temasek spokesman said it was evaluating the Indonesian statement.

"What investors will be looking for is some form of policy statement or ruling from (Bank Indonesia) in relation to whether acquirers will ever be permitted to exceed 40 percent in one go," said Jake Robson, a Singapore-based partner at law firm Norton Rose.

Indonesia's central bank previously ruled that bidders can initially buy a maximum of 40 percent in a local bank. They must then pass three financial-soundness tests at six-month intervals before moving to majority ownership.

That would mean it could be at least 18 months before DBS can take control of Bank Danamon - a timeframe that will cover the potential for further regulatory uncertainty with the arrival of new central bank chief Agus Martowardojo and a new agency taking over the supervision of banks, brokerages and insurance firms from the central bank.

MARKETS MAY NOT LIKE IT

"In the short-term markets may react negatively with DBS only approved to buy 40 percent, but DBS will have no difficulty fulfilling all the tests and requirements to take control of Danamon," said Freddy Hendradjaja, chief investment officer at Lippo Securities Asset Management, which owns Danamon shares.

A full takeover would make DBS the fifth-largest lender in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy but which has one of Asia's most underdeveloped banking markets. Annual loan growth of around 20 percent is the fastest among major Southeast Asian economies, and the potential remains high as only about 40 percent of Indonesia's 240 million people have bank accounts.

Danamon has lower returns on equity than some peers and a heavy exposure to auto financing, an area vulnerable to recently announced steps by policymakers to curb excessive lending in the region's largest economy.

The deal's implied price-to-book ratio of 2.6 times is below the 4.5 times paid by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group for a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional earlier this month. (Additional reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Rachel Armstrong and Kevin Lim in Singapore; Editing by Mike Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)