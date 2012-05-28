JAKARTA May 28 A possible bank ownership cap
ruling by Indonesia would be counter-productive to the banking
industry and would fragment it, the chief executive of DBS Group
Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on
Monday.
"We need bigger, stronger banks. Our banks in Indonesia, in
the global scheme of things, aren't big enough," CEO Piyush
Gupta told reporters in Jakarta.
"Therefore having an ownership cap is likely to fragment the
industry, which is counter-productive because what we really
need is to make the industry bigger and stronger," he said on
the sidelines of a conference.
His comments on the industry came after sources told Reuters
last week that Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the
maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's
banks to below 50 percent.
That move could scupper DBS's about $7.3 billion bid for
Bank Danamon.
DBS plans to buy the 67.4 percent stake in Danamon held by
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and has
offered a 52 percent premium to minority shareholders.
Gupta declined to comment on Danamon and said he was not
planning to meet with regulators while in Jakarta on Monday.
