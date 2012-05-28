* CEO Gupta says Indonesia needs bigger, stronger banks
* Gupta says ownership cap could fragment banking industry
* Danamon shares close up 1.92 percent
JAKARTA, May 28 A possible bank ownership cap
ruling by Indonesia would be counter-productive to the banking
industry and would fragment it, the chief executive of DBS Group
Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on
Monday.
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's comments on the industry came after
sources told Reuters last week that Indonesia's central bank is
set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in
the country's banks to below 50 percent. That move could scupper
DBS's about $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.
"We need bigger, stronger banks. Our banks in Indonesia, in
the global scheme of things, aren't big enough," Gupta told
reporters in Jakarta.
"Therefore having an ownership cap is likely to fragment the
industry, which is counter-productive because what we really
need is to make the industry bigger and stronger," he said on
the sidelines of a conference.
DBS plans to buy the 67.4 percent stake in Danamon held by
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and has
offered a 52 percent premium to minority shareholders.
Gupta declined to comment on Danamon and said he was not
planning to meet with regulators while in Jakarta on Monday.
BIGGEST BET
The Danamon bid is DBS's biggest acquisition move ever and
is the biggest bet made by Gupta, 52, since he took over as
chief executive in November 2009. Gupta formerly headed
Southeast Asia and Australasia at Citigroup.
The acquisition would be in line with the bank's
long-standing goal to expand beyond Singapore and Hong Kong,
which make up the bulk of its profits.
Gupta has been praised by investors for improving the bank's
performance with his focus on boosting revenue from the existing
businesses such as wealth management.
DBS has also been capturing market share from rivals, in
particular European banks that have stepped back from Asia due
to the eurozone debt crisis.
Indonesia's impending change in bank ownership could force
several other large shareholders to sell down their stakes in
the country's banks.
It could affect CIMB Niaga, controlled by Malaysia's CIMB
Group, and Bank Internasional Indonesia,
which is controlled by Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank)
.
Danamon shares soared by more than 50 percent when the DBS
deal was first announced but have since fallen sharply given the
uncertainty. Shares of Danamon closed up 1.92 percent on Monday
after declining over 7 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Matthew Bigg and Muralikumar Anantharaman)