BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) has mandated Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and SMBC Nikko as bookrunners for an offering of Samurai bonds, expected to come without a guarantee from Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
The sovereign previously issued a yen-denominated benchmark last August through a 100 billion yen ($801.4 million) offering made up of its first non-guaranteed tranches in three decades.
Three and five-year tranches of 22.5 billion yen each priced at 87bp and 108bp over yen offer-side swaps, respectively.
Also included in the offering was a 10-year tranche of 55 billion yen, which was guaranteed by JBIC and priced at 27bp over swaps.
Indonesia's last sovereign trade in the offshore markets was a $2.5 billion dual-tranche sukuk, sold in March. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.