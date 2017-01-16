* Indonesian companies refinancing dollar debt locally to
trim currency risk
By Krishna Merchant
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (IFR) - Indonesian companies are turning
to the local debt market to refinance dollar debt in a bid to
limit the impact of currency volatility and capitalise on
growing domestic demand for bonds.
Animal feed manufacturer Japfa Comfeed is among
those looking at rupiah bonds to repay its US dollar
obligations.
"We might refinance the dollar debt through rupiah issue or
another dollar offering or both," said Elvina Apandi Hermansyah,
vice president and head of investor relations.
Japfa has $199 million of dollar debt maturing in 2018. It
has regulatory approval to raise up to 3 trillion rupiah ($226
million), of which it raised Rp1trn last year. Its onshore bonds
have a A+ rating from Pefindo.
Other companies are also looking at rupiah bonds.
Tyre-maker Gajah Tunggal said in an email to IFR
it would look at rupiah bonds depending on market conditions.
The company said it planned to refinance all or part of its
dollar debt through loans and/or bonds before the end of the
first half of 2017.
Gajah has $500 million of dollar bonds maturing in February
2018 that need to be refinanced, and is under pressure from
rating agencies to confirm a concrete refinancing plan.
"Gajah Tunggal may possibly look at raising money through
rupiah bonds and/or loans," said R Lakshmanan, research analyst
at CreditSights.
The tyre-maker has more than half of its revenue in US
dollars. It might refinance part of the debt with a dollar
offering and part through an onshore offering, said another
analyst.
In December, S&P cut the bond rating to CCC+ from B-, while
Moody's has downgraded it to B3 from B2, as concerns over
refinancing risk outweighed a solid operating performance and
strong market position.
Chandra Asri Petrochemical also turned to the domestic bond
market in November, when it issued Rp500bn of rupiah bonds to
replace dollar debt.
RISING DEMAND
The trend coincides with efforts of Indonesian authorities to
encourage more domestic buying of rupiah bonds.
In January last year, the Financial Services Authority (OJK)
introduced mandatory government bond holdings for insurance and
pension funds.
Indonesia's social security fund, BPJS, was required to have
50 percent of its employment fund's assets in government bonds
or state-owned enterprise infrastructure bonds before the end of
2016, while life insurance companies and pension funds had to
hold 20 percent.
In November, the new rules led to a six-fold year-on-year
increase to 35.98 trillion rupiah in pension funds' net
purchases of government bonds, while insurance companies more
than tripled their net purchases to 65.9 trillion rupiah.
The requirement for insurance and pension funds will
increase by 10 percent to 30 percent at the end of 2017, while
it remains unchanged for the social security fund.
In November, the regulator also allowed non-bank finance
institutions to invest in high-quality corporate bonds.
"We expect the total insurance, social security fund and
pension fund demand to be 85-115 trillion rupiah in 2017," said
Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior rates strategist with Standard
Chartered.
HSBC estimates extra demand stemming from the new rules at
68 trillion rupiah, with the bulk coming from life insurance
companies for government bonds in 2017.
"Currently, the market appetite is good for rupiah bonds
because pension funds, insurance funds and even some repatriated
money is being invested in local rupiah bonds," said Hermansyah
of Japfa Comfeed.
"The domestic rupiah bond market is able to handle big
issues."
However, some analysts feel the local bond market is not yet
able to absorb the kind of large deals that can be achieved in
the dollar market.
"The bond market in Indonesia is still not very deep," said
CreditSights' Lakshmanan. "Companies that need huge amounts of
funds (typically more than 2 trillion rupiah) from the bond
market may still have to rely on offshore funding."
Foreigners own 37 percent of Indonesia's rupiah government
bonds, making the country vulnerable to capital outflows and
exposing the local market to the risk of rising yields.
Analysts say that continued buying of bonds by insurance
companies will minimise volatility in times of adverse global
events.
"We think these regulations are important from a NBFI's
(non-banking financial institutions) own prudential
risk-management perspective," said Standard Chartered's
Kulkarni.
"They will also diversify the investor base and strengthen
the domestic bid for government securities market from local
structural investors."
