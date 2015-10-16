* Mobile phone retailer Trikomsel to meet bondholders
* Experts see more debt restructurings, asset sales
* Firms struggle with weaker earnings, cash flows
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Oct 16 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
warned on Friday of potential defaults by Indonesian firms after
mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk prepared to
meet lenders to restructure around $155 million of debt.
Trikomsel said earlier this week it may restructure S$215
million in outstanding bonds, which S&P said would be the first
of its kind in Singapore's bond market since the global
financial crisis.
Jakarta-based Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned by
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, said the restructuring was
necessary as the rupiah's decline against the U.S. dollar and
the slowdown in Indonesia's economy had resulted in
"substantially weakened earnings and significantly reduced cash
flow".
In a report, S&P said other companies are also facing "much
eroded balance sheets at a time of slower growth (which) could
trigger additional defaults or proactive debt restructuring over
the next 12-18 months".
"A default in Singapore's local currency corporate bond
market is so rare that investors will keenly watch the outcome
of Trikomsel's potential debt restructuring," said S&P credit
analyst Xavier Jean.
Several Indonesian firms are struggling with debt in an
economy that is growing at its weakest in six years, and where
unemployment is rising and consumer spending is falling.
A slump in global commodity prices has dealt an additional
blow to resource firms, while the weak rupiah - the second-worst
performing currency among emerging Asian markets this year - has
made it harder for companies to service their U.S. dollar debt.
Instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
, which has about $1.2 billion of debt denominated in
foreign currencies, has said it will hedge 20 percent of its net
exposure.
"We would expect to see more debt restructurings and
distressed asset sales down the road for Indonesia," said
Jacqueline Chan, Singapore-based partner at law firm Milbank,
Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.
"It's a perfect storm of factors at this point in time, both
local and global. But I don't think this will last forever."
($1 = 1.3839 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)