NEW YORK, April 17 Indonesia launched a
bigger-than-expected sale of $2.5 billion worth of sovereign
U.S. dollar-denominated debt on Tuesday in a move to take
advantage of lower yields following its promotion to investment
grade status, market sources said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy increased the size of its
new 10-year debt offering to $2 billion from initial estimates
of $1.5 billion. The coupon on the bond is 3.85 percent. Final
pricing is imminent. Initial estimates had the bond at 4.05
percent, according to sources cited by IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
In addition the country launched for sale an additional $500
million of an existing 5.25 percent 30-year bond maturing Jan.
17, 2042, at a secondary market price of $104.636, with a yield
of 4.95 percent. According to bankers cited by IFR, initial
guidance for the 30-year bond is at a price of $104.125, or a
yield of 4.982 percent.