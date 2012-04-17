NEW YORK, April 17 Indonesia launched a bigger-than-expected sale of $2.5 billion worth of sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt on Tuesday in a move to take advantage of lower yields following its promotion to investment grade status, market sources said.

Southeast Asia's largest economy increased the size of its new 10-year debt offering to $2 billion from initial estimates of $1.5 billion. The coupon on the bond is 3.85 percent. Final pricing is imminent. Initial estimates had the bond at 4.05 percent, according to sources cited by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

In addition the country launched for sale an additional $500 million of an existing 5.25 percent 30-year bond maturing Jan. 17, 2042, at a secondary market price of $104.636, with a yield of 4.95 percent. According to bankers cited by IFR, initial guidance for the 30-year bond is at a price of $104.125, or a yield of 4.982 percent.