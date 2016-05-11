* Indonesia to buy small number of A400M aircraft
* Airbus "confident" of A400M sales in Southeast Asia
* Indonesia agrees to buy 8 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jets
(Updates with details, Airbus comment)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, May 11 Indonesia plans to purchase some
Airbus A400M military transport aircraft, its defence minister
told Reuters on Wednesday, in a potential boost to Europe's
largest defence project.
"I have a plan to buy A400s from Europe ... but just a small
number. There is no need to buy many," Minister Ryamizard
Ryacudu said without elaborating.
The Airbus A400M has been marred by development
delays and cost overruns. One of the planes crashed in Spain a
year ago killing four crew members and leading some countries to
ground the troop and cargo carrier.
A spokeswoman from Airbus Defence and Space, which is
responsible for the European aerospace firm's military products,
told Reuters via email that while the company could not comment
on specific sales campaigns, it was "confident" of additional
A400M sales in Southeast Asia.
Malaysia remains the only export customer for the aircraft
after South Africa cancelled its order in 2009.
The A400M was developed for Spain and six other European
NATO nations - Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and
Turkey - at a cost of 20 billion euros ($23 billion), making it
Europe's biggest single arms contract.
It is intended to fill a gap between the smaller Lockheed
Martin C-130 Hercules, many of which are in service in
Indonesia, and the Boeing C-17 cargo jet.
Ryacudu also said the government agreed to buy eight
Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets this year, but added the price
was still being negotiated.
Indonesia had initially planned to buy around a dozen of the
Russian jets to replace its ageing Northrop F-5
fighters, and supplement a fleet of 16 Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30
fighters that form the backbone of its air force.
($1 = 0.8765 euros)
(Additional reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Siva
Govindasamy; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alexander Smith)