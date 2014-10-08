By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project will commence production in
mid-2015, a spokeswoman for the project said, around three
months later than a previous target provided by one of its major
shareholders.
Indonesia is currently the world's fourth-biggest exporter
of LNG. By 2020, however, Southeast Asia's largest economy is
expected to import up to 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per year as
it increasingly turns to gas to generate power for industry and
to fuel trains and trucks.
The $2.8 billion Donggi-Senoro is one of several major gas
infrastructure projects that the country hopes will meet
mushrooming energy demands at home and around the region.
LNG projects often run behind schedule and over budget.
Donggi-Senoro, Indonesia's fourth LNG project, was originally
expected to come online in 2014, but the target was later pushed
back to March 2015.
"Our position is still on schedule in mid-2015 for the first
LNG shipment," Donggi-Senoro Internal and Public Communication
Supervisor Doty Damayanti told Reuters on Wednesday, declining
to comment on a possible delay from the March date.
Shareholders in the 2 million-tonne-per-year (MTPA)
Donggi-Senoro project include Mitsubishi Corporation,
South Korea's Kogas, Indonesia's Medco Energi
Internasional and Indonesia's state energy firm
Pertamina.
Donggi-Senoro expects to begin receiving 250 million
standard cubic feet a day (MMscfd) of gas committed from the
Pertamina Medco Tomori Sulawesi Joint Operating Body (JOB PMTS)
by mid-year 2015, Damayanti said, the main feed supply for the
plant.
Delivery of part of an additional 85 MMscfd committed from
the Matindok Gas Development Project (MGDP) is expected to begin
in December 2015, with the remainder expected to come on stream
in March 2016, bringing the total gas supplied to Donggi-Senoro
to 335 MMscfd.
Donggi-Senoro has contracts to supply 1 MTPA of LNG to Chubu
Electric Power Co Inc, 300,000 tonnes per year to
Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc and 700,000 tonnes per
year to Kogas.
"For now we are focusing on finalising the projects we have
at the moment to supply 2 million tonnes per year to the
committed buyers we have. In future if the upstream partners
make new (gas) discoveries, we will have to balance feasibility
and the project economics," Damayanti said in response to a
question regarding expansion plans for the project based in
Central Sulawesi.
According to PT Donggi-Senoro LNG Chief Executive Gusrizal,
the plant is currently in the utility and safety system
commissioning phase. It will allow "the marginal gas reserve in
Sulawesi to be monetized", he added.
(editing by Jane Baird)