JAKARTA May 14 Shares of Indonesian packaging
and printing firm PT Dwi Aneka Jaya Kemasindo jumped
as much as 8.5 percent above its initial public offering price
in its trading debut on Wednesday.
Dwi Aneka shares hit as high as 510 rupiah ($0.04), with
more than 16 million shares changing hands within about 30
minutes of trading. The company had sold 1 billion shares at 470
rupiah each.
Several Indonesian companies, such as TV operator PT
Intermedia Capital and building materials maker PT
Wijaya Karya Beton, have made strong trading debuts
this year.
($1 = 11,536.50 rupiah)
