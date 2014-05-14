JAKARTA May 14 Shares of Indonesian packaging and printing firm PT Dwi Aneka Jaya Kemasindo jumped as much as 8.5 percent above its initial public offering price in its trading debut on Wednesday.

Dwi Aneka shares hit as high as 510 rupiah ($0.04), with more than 16 million shares changing hands within about 30 minutes of trading. The company had sold 1 billion shares at 470 rupiah each.

Several Indonesian companies, such as TV operator PT Intermedia Capital and building materials maker PT Wijaya Karya Beton, have made strong trading debuts this year. ($1 = 11,536.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)