NEW DELHI, April 11 A few thousand people were
evacuated to higher ground from parts of India's Andaman and
Nicobar islands on Wednesday following earthquakes in Indonesia,
as the islands prepared for tsunami waves up to 3.9 metres high,
officials said.
"There could be high waves of 1.5 metres at Port Blair and
3.9 metres at Campbell Bay," said Prabhakar Rao, the official in
charge of the disaster control room at Port Blair, the main town
on the islands.
Small waves about half-a-metre high and within normal tide
limits had already washed into the Campbell Bay area on the
Great Nicobar island, the official said.
"We have evacuated people from low lying areas of Campbell
Bay islands and we have also alerted them as there is a report
that high waves may hit Indira Point area," south Andaman region
police superintendent S.B.S. Tyagi said.
(Reporting by Sanjib Kumar Roy; writing by Frank Jack Daniel;
editing by Malini Menon)