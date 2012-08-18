JAKARTA A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 35 miles southeast of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday rattling crockery as people were breaking the Ramadan fast but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, authorities said.

The quake was originally reported by the USGS as a magnitude of 6.5. The depth was reported at 12.5 miles.

"The quake was felt strongly for 15 seconds in Palu as people were breaking the fast," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The quake has no tsunami potential and no damage is reported, said Subagiyo, an earthquake center official in the capital Jakarta.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive tsunami was not generated by the earthquake and that the Japan Meteorological Agency may issue additional information on the quake.

