Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

NEW DELHI India withdrew a national tsunami alert issued after huge earthquakes struck off Indonesia on Wednesday, the Indian tsunami warning centre said.

(For Slideshow click here)

"Thankfully, the danger has passed," a scientist at the centre told Reuters.

Disaster officials had earlier warned waves as high as 3.9 meters could hit parts of India's Andoman and Nicobar islands. A few thousand people were evacuated from the more vulnerable islands, a police official said.

(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Kim Coghill)