REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
NAIROBI, April 11 Kenya issued a tsunami warning along its Indian Ocean coastline after a powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia on Wednesday.
"The government of Kenya has consequently issued a tsunami warning for the people living along the Kenyan coastline," Esther Murugi, the minister of state for special programmes said in a statement.
"The water levels are expected to rise up to 2 to 3 metres in areas of Malindi, Lamu, up to Kiunga while in Kilifi, Mombasa up to Shimoni, the levels are expected to rise up to 2 metres," she said. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Macharia and Patrick Graham)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.