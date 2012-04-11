(Updates with new magnitude)
April 11 Here is a factbox showing the 10
strongest earthquakes recorded since 1900, by order of
magnitude, as Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for a time
after a 8.6 magnitude earthquake struck off its westernmost
province of Aceh on Wednesday.
May 22, 1960 - Chile - An earthquake of magnitude 9.5 struck
Santiago and Concepcion, triggering tidal waves and volcanic
eruptions. Some 5,000 people were killed and 2 million made
homeless.
March 28, 1964 - Alaska - An earthquake and ensuing tsunami
killed 125 people and caused about $310 million in property
loss. The magnitude 9.2 quake buffeted a large area of Alaska
and parts of western Yukon Territory and British Columbia in
Canada.
Dec. 26, 2004 - Indonesia - A magnitude 9.1 quake struck off
the coast of Aceh province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra,
setting off a tsunami that killed more than 226,000 people in
Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, India and nine other countries.
Nov. 4, 1952 - Russia - An earthquake with a magnitude of
9.0 g e nerated a tsunami that reached the Hawaiian islands. No
lives were lost.
March 11, 2011 - An 9.0 magnitude quake struck Japan, the
strongest on record in the country, and a big tsunami followed,
triggering the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years since Chernobyl
in Ukraine. More than 15,000 people died from the combination of
the earthquake and tsunami.
The U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake at a depth of
15.1 miles and 81 miles east of Sendai, on the main island of
Honshu.
Feb. 27, 2010 - Chile - An 8.8 magnitude quake and
subsequent tsunami in Chile killed more than 500 people and
caused some $30 billion in damage, wrecking hundreds of
thousands of homes and mangling highways and bridges.
Jan. 31, 1906 - Ecuador - An earthquake with a magnitude of
8.8 struck off the coast of Ecuador and Colombia, generating a
tsunami that killed up to 1,000. It was felt along the coast of
Central America and as far north as San Francisco and west to
Japan.
Feb. 4, 1965 - Alaska - An earthquake of magnitude 8.7
g e nerated a tsunami reported to be about 35 feet (10.7 metres)
high on Shemya Island.
April 11, 2012 - A quake with a magnitude of 8.6 struck
Indonesia's Aceh province 308 miles southwest of the province's
capital Banda Aceh. The quake was felt as far away as Singapore,
Thailand and India.
March 28, 2005 - A magnitude 8.6 quake off Sumatra was
estimated to have killed 1,300 people, many on Nias island off
Sumatra's west coast.
