JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales, a key indicator of consumption in Southeast Asia's top economy, stood at 645,863 motorcycles in January, down 2.9 percent from the previous year, data from the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) showed on Friday.

Sales in January were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, according to AISI. On a monthly basis, sales grew by 40.2 percent after slow sales in December at 460,535 motorcycles.

Domestic motorcycle sales were seen declining in the fourth quarter of 2011 after severe floods hit regional production in Thailand. Bank Indonesia unexpectedly cut rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent in a move to promote growth. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)