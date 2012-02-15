JAKARTA, Feb 15 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's top economy, rose 3.2 percent year on year in January, data from the Indonesia Automotive Manufacturer Industry (Gaikindo) showed on Wednesday. The rise represented a slowing down of growth after sales rebounded to a 14.7 percent rise in December from a fall in November. According to the association, sales in January were at 76,370 cars, compared to 73,987 cars last year, and were led by Toyota, Daihatsu, and Mitsubishi . Domestic car sales, supported by the lowest ever interest rates and growing middle class, fell 2.3 percent year on year in November as floods in Thailand hurt regional production. Below is sales volume of domestic cars with revisions, according to Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Jan 76,370 -4.9 3.2 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3 May 61,053 0.5 0.9 Apr 60,726 -26.1 -6.9 Mar 82,163 18.1 25.3 Feb 69,589 -5.9 25.0 Jan 73,987 5.6 40.0 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by)