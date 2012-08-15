JAKARTA, Aug 15 Indonesia's domestic car sales
grew at a slower pace in July at 15.1 percent from a year ago
compared to 45 percent a month earlier, data from the Indonesian
Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) showed on Wednesday.
Domestic car sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy are
driven by a growing middle class and record low interest rates
and are a key indicator of private consumption.
Sales volumes in July stood at 102,512 cars, up 0.8 percent
on a monthly basis, the data showed.
"They (car dealers) will stock up for Eid al-Fitr from
June," said Adrian Joezer, an analyst at Mandiri Sekuritas, to
explain why there was a spike in growth last month for the end
of the Ramadan holy period.
According to Indonesia's largest car distributor, PT Astra
International Tbk, sales were led by Toyota,
Daihatsu and Suzuki.
Indonesia posted stronger-than-expected economic growth at
6.4 percent in the second quarter, boosted by rising investment
and strong domestic consumption.
The central bank last Thursday kept its policy rate at a
record low 5.75 percent as the rate remained consistent with
inflationary pressures.
Below is a table of car sales in 2011-2012 according to
Gaikindo:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars)
Jul 102,512 0.8 15.1
Jun 101,743 6.5 45.0
May 95,541 9.7 56.5
Apr 87,079 -0.7 43.5
Mar 87,761 1.7 7.0
Feb 86,482 13.2 24.3
Jan 76,442 -4.8 3.3
Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7
Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3
Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8
Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4
Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2
Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5
