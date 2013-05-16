JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesia's auto sales jumped
17.3 percent in April from a year ago, industry data showed on
Thursday, buoyed by a robust economy and ahead of government
plans to raise fuel prices this year.
There were 102,199 vehicles sold in the G20 economy, showing
strong demand after sales fell 7 percent on a monthly basis in
March.
Toyota, Daihatsu and Suzuki led
the market in April.
Japan's second biggest auto manufacturer, Nissan, reported a
26.5 percent decline in sales due to a temporary shortfall in
supplies.
Gross domestic product grew 6.02 percent in the first
quarter of the year, below Bank Indonesia's target of 6.2
percent, due to a slow down in private consumption and low
investment.
For graphic of GDP, vehicle sales
link.reuters.com/bam85s
Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars) pct pct
Apr 102,199 6.5 17.3
Mar* 95,935 -7.1 9.1
Feb 103,269 6.8 19.4
Jan* 96,705 8.1 26.5
Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4
Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3
Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6
Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9
Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3
Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1
Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0
May 95,541 9.6 56.5
Apr 87,144 -0.9 43.5
*official revisions
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Miral Fahmy)