JAKARTA, July 15 Growth in Indonesian auto sales slowed further in June from the same period a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday.

A total of 104,265 vehicles were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, up 2.5 percent from a year ago, compared with May's 4.2 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, sales rose 4.7 percent, led by Toyota Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.

In contrast, sales of motorbikes surged in June as car owners shifted to motorbikes due to higher fuel prices, coupled with purchases ahead of festivities at the end of the Muslim fasting month.

Auto sales are among the most important indicators of domestic consumption, which accounts for about 50 percent of the G20 economy.

The central bank on Thursday surprisingly hiked its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent to help tame inflation after a fuel price hike in June.

Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y

(cars) pct pct Jun 104,265 4.2 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.6 56.5

