JAKARTA, June 14 Growth in Indonesian auto sales
dropped in May from the previous month due to a labour strike
which disrupted production, industry data showed on Friday.
A total of 99,568 vehicles were sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in May, up 4.2 percent from a year ago compared
to April's 17.3 percent rise.
However, sales fell 2.6 percent on a monthly basis.
The lower growth also comes ahead of expected fuel price
increases.
In May, Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
and Mitsubishi Motors Corp led the market.
Auto sales are an important indicator of domestic
consumption, which accounts for about 50 percent of the G20
economy.
The central bank on Thursday unexpectedly hiked its
benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent on rising concern
over inflation expectations.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars) pct pct
May 99,568 -2.6 4.2
Apr* 102,198 6.5 17.3
Mar* 95,934 -7.1 9.1
Feb* 103,267 6.8 19.4
Jan* 96,703 8.1 26.5
Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4
Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3
Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6
Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9
Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3
Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1
Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0
May 95,541 9.6 56.5
*official revisions
