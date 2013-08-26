JAKARTA Aug 26 Auto sales in Indonesia grew at a faster pace in July than the previous month, industry data showed on Monday, as consumer demand rose ahead of celebrations in August at the end of the Muslim fasting month.

A total of 112,184 vehicles were sold in July, surging 9.4 percent on an annual basis and led by Toyota Motor Corp , Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd .

The association of auto manufacturers, Gaikindo, estimated August sales in Southeast Asia's largest economy would fall on a monthly basis, pressured by a weakening rupiah and easing demand after the Muslim holiday.

In July, sales of motorbikes also surged, as car owners shifted to cheaper transportation due to higher fuel prices.

Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the G20 economy.

Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data.

Month Volume m/m y/y

(cars) pct pct Jul 112,184 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Borsuk)