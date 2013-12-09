JAKARTA, Dec 9 Automobile sales in Indonesia
grew faster in November, compared with a year ago, driven by
demand for new, cheap models, industry data (Gaikindo) showed on
Monday.
Sales in November totaled 111,740 vehilces, up 7.75 percent
from a year earlier, compared with 4.95 percent in October, and
were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
, and Suzuki Motor Corp.
Overall month-on-month sales fell 0.27 percent.
The association of auto manufacturers, Gaikindo, expects to
reach its 2013 target for sales of 1.25 million units.
Auto sales is a key indicator of domestic consumption, which
accounts for around half of the G20 economy.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
Nov 111,740 -0.27 7.75
Oct 112,038 -3.35 4.95
Sep 115,921 48.69 13.54
Aug 77,961 -30.50 1.98
Jul 112,180 7.6 9.4
Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5
May 99,568 -2.6 4.2
Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3
Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1
Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4
Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5
Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4
Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Simon
Cameron-Moore)