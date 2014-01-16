JAKARTA, Jan 16 Indonesia's auto sales grew at a faster annual pace in December than the two previous months, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Thursday. For 2013, a total of 1.2 million vehicles were sold in Southeast Asia's largest economy, 100,000 more than the previous year. December sales were 9.20 percent higher than a year earlier, even though Indonesian interest rates rose sharply during 2013. December sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Suzuki Motor Corp. During December, overall month-on-month sales fell 12.65 percent. Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for around half of the economy's gross domestic product. Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y Dec 97,691 -12.65 9.20 Nov 111,841* -0.18 7.85 Oct 112,038 -3.35 4.95 Sep 115,921 48.69 13.54 Aug 77,961 -30.50 1.98 Jul 112,180 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 *Revision made by Gaikindo (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)